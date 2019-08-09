Atambayev’s supporters gathered in the Central square of Bishkek (PHOTO)

Loading...

About a thousand supporters of the detained Thursday by security forces of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev came to the Central square of Bishkek, the correspondent of “Interfax”. According to him, the crowd are chanting slogans and whistling.

Formerly of Koy-Tash, where the residence of the former President, had left about two thousand of his supporters. Part intended to come to the building of the state Committee for national security, where on Thursday night delivered Atambayev, and the part intended to hold a rally in the Central square.

Meanwhile, cars with supporters of Atambaev not allowed to leave Besh-Kungey (following Koy-Tash village on the road to Bishkek). The police blocked the road.

In turn, the Agency knews reported that the police is trying to leave Hell Tasha, but supporters of Atambaev block their bus. People on the road harness tires and bales of hay. Security forces are trying to break through the cordon in the direction of Bishkek.

“Aki press” reports that the villages in the area of Koi-Tash and Tash-Moinok skirmishes.

The interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said that the supporters of the detained former President Almazbek Atambayev attempt to break towards the capital of the Republic on the South side of the city.

However, law enforcement officers “take necessary measures” to prevent their entry into the capital. Police trying to disperse the crowd and “squeeze it to the side of mountains and fields.”

In connection with the danger of continuing confrontation in Bishkek created a voluntary militia to patrol the city streets. They contain about 1.5 thousand people.

To Almazbek Atambayev yet will not let anyone, even his lawyer Sergei Slesareva. “Still can’t meet with the ex-President, in the building of the SCNS won’t let me,” said the defender.

In addition to the state security forces have detained and taken to the interior Ministry his Advisor Farid Niyazov, as well as the guard. About it told the official representative based ex-President of the Social democratic party of Kyrgyzstan Kunduz Joldubaeva.

The total number of victims in clashes between law enforcement officers of Kyrgyzstan and supporters of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev has increased to 98. This was reported by TASS on Thursday at the Ministry of health of the Republic.

According to the representative of the Ministry, one of the victims, a soldier of special forces “alpha”, died from his injuries. 11 law enforcement officers sent to a military hospital. “For outpatient treatment to 83 people,” said the source.

Almazbek Atambayev surrendered to the security forces on Thursday after several hours of talks with the leadership of the Ministry of internal Affairs. To the police he went himself. According to supporters of the former President, he did it to avoid casualties among the civilian population.

According 24.kg, ex-President questioned in connection with allegations of hostage-taking and murder of the Deputy commander of division “alpha” during the storming of the house in Koi-Tash.

Security forces 7 Aug twice tried to take residence the state by storm, but they failed. In the result, six members of the special forces were wounded and were held hostage by supporters of the former President. They were handed over to authorities on Thursday. One special forces officer died, allegedly from injuries from a sniper rifle, and the head of the police of the Chui region in a coma and is in serious condition. Thursday was made the third attempt, after which Atambayev decided to give up.

Informed Almazbek Atambayev was suspected of illicit enrichment and misappropriation of land, corruption in the modernization of the Bishkek TPP and involvement in the illegal release of Chechen kingpin Aziz batukaeva in 2013. In this case the ex-head of state called the charges nonsense, and three times refused to come for questioning. Atambayev also said that he has premium weapons and in the case of attempts to capture it will render armed resistance.

In late June, the Parliament deprived the state of immunity, which he had as a former President. A month later, the former head of state tried to enlist the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. 24 July 2019 Atambayev flew from Kyrgyzstan to Russia on a private plane from the Russian air base in Kant. This decision, he explained that he feared detention and provocations. In Moscow he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the meeting, Putin said that Kyrgyzstan needs political stability.

“I believe that Kyrgyzstan is our ally, a very close neighbour that Kyrgyzstan has already gone through some pretty serious internal political turmoil, to be precise, at least two. And this, in my opinion, you need to stop in the interests of the people of Kyrgyzstan, – said Putin. The country needs political stability, and all people should unite around the current President and to help him in the development of the state.” The Russian leader’s statement made following the meeting with Atambayev, posted on the official Kremlin website.