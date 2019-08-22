Ate “Fukushima crabs” in Russia ridiculous trying to hush up the consequences of a nuclear explosion under…
At the regional hospital of Arkhangelsk (Russia), which brought the three victims after explosion at the site near Severodvinsk, the radiation suffered medical in the body found cesium-137, but authorities are trying to hush up.
About affected doctors with reference to the story of the Arkhangelsk physician writes “Medusa”. Wishing to remain incognito, he remembered how after the explosion were brought to the hospital the three victims in serious condition — an operation has caused additional surgeons and neurosurgeons. Doctors said the victims deactivated, however, dosimetrists, who have measured the level of beta-radiation in the operating room, was forced to say that it “rolls over”. Decontamination of the hospital, contaminated with cs-137, have started only the next day…
See also: Radiation background normal? The network showed video of consequences for the ecology of the explosion at Archangel
“Colleagues shouted that they were treated as expendable. In response, there were orders to calm down. They lied to us that to 17:30 nobody in the area did not know that there is radioactive contamination. Oh really! All the sensors worked, the mayor’s office on the same day issued a message on the site about what went radiation. However, on the same day, removed it”, — says the doctor, adding that later came to the hospital military doctors refused to come into the chamber to the victims, stating that they have children.
Doctors from Arkhangelsk hospital sent for examination at the Federal medical biophysical center named by A. I. Burnazyan in Moscow, but managed to pass not all: after the discovery of the body of the first doctor of caesium the rest were sent to be examined in Arkhangelsk.
See also: Nuclear explosion in Severodvinsk “backfired” Kirillovka and other resorts on Azov: what do we know
“In Burnazyan my colleagues have identified cesium. He’s a young man, now he has a pregnant wife. In the medical center asked him where he went on vacation in recent years. He began to list places traveled, and said that once visited in Thailand. It told him that where Thailand is, there is Japan: “You just ate there the Fukushima crabs!” The man had contact with the cesium for a few hours, participated in the operation, hung over a patient without a respiratory mask. And then went to check and said to him: “Oh, well, it’s your own fault, from Thailand brought over”, — says the doctor.
As previously reported “FACTS”, after an explosion at the site near Severodvinsk in Russia to classify data on background radiation: first data is stopped to transmit the monitoring station in Dubna and Kirov, and then in Bilibino (Chukotka) and Zalesovo (Altai Krai).
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter