Atelier Ferrada modified Mercedes-AMG E63 S

The tuners increased the power of the power unit and updated the exterior.

Specialists tuning Studio Ferrada decided to modify the already extremely powerful Mercedes-AMG E63 S, which is the “standard” is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 biturbomotor, the performance of which is 603 horsepower.

However, the tuner considered that this is not enough and presented a package of improvements for the model, with what has changed in the technical part they are not misleading. It is known that the engine output increased to 750 horsepower.

In addition, Mercedes-AMG E63 S from Ferrada received 20 doumouya sport wheels that have concave 7 spokes and painted black.