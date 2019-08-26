Atelier Manhart showed his version of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S
Kupeobrazny crossover received a “bloated” up to 700 HP motor and exterior styling.
Tuning Studio Manhart Racing has presented its package of improvements, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe. note that in the basis of the GLC 63 AMG S is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 Buturlinovsky, which already provides modest 510 HP and 700 Nm of torque.
Experts of Studio ustanovili a new turbocharger, custom intake, upgraded air cooler and modified injection. As a result, the motor was able to remove as much as 700 HP of power and 908 Nm of torque.
The car also received a retuned transmission and a new exhaust system. In addition, the crossover has got 21-inch wheels Concave One and yellow accents on the body in explanation models of Mercedes-AMG Edition 1.