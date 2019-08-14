Atelier Novitec modified Ferrari 488 Pista
Tuners presented their version of the Italian supercar.
Specialists tuning Studio Novitec upgraded Ferrari 488 Pista. The exterior model has got stylish subtle body kit made of carbon fiber, which has improved aerodynamic characteristics of the vehicle.
The front part 488 Pista received the spoiler and side mirrors have received a carbon fiber body. Also back there was a special hydrocarbon edge, and the side signs now have a darker shade. The supercar also has 21-inch wheels in front and rear – 22-Doumbia.
However, the main transformation occurred in the technical side. Engine V8 volume of 3.9 liters and now produces 791 HP and 898 Nm of torque. From zero to hundreds of customized 488 Pista can accelerate in 2.7 seconds with a top speed of 345 km/h.