Atelier Novitec upgraded McLaren Spider 720S
McLaren 720S Spider is one of the most popular supercars on today’s market.
He is able to reach speeds of 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, and in 7.6 seconds, the British coupe can reach speeds of 200 km/h.
This is a very powerful car, but still there were those who believed that the Roadster is capable of more.
We are talking about the tuning Studio Novitec which was prepared for the machine many new elements of the exterior, which is made of carbon fiber, as well as several levels of increasing engine power.
Let’s start with appearance. New front splitter really blends in well with the standard bumper. The company also offers body side mirrors from carbon fiber. At the sides there is a Novitec carbon fiber panels and a new side cover air intake.
Rear part of the car got a forged carbon rear wing, a rear edge of the spoiler, rear fascia, diffuser, diffuser fins, and more.
Front fitted wheels in size 20 inch, rear mounted 21-inch wheels. Emphasizes a more aggressive appearance and custom “exhaust” polished stainless steel (it can also be made in matte black color).
Moreover, the students also work on increasing productivity. For McLaren Spider 720S proposed three sets of performance enhancement.
It is known that the level of performance Stage 2 increases the power of the V8 engine up to 806 HP and a torque to 878 Nm. The power increase allows the coupe to accelerate to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.
Maximum speed increased to 346 km/h.