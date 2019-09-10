Atelier Posaidon presented a modified version of the Mercedes-AMG GT R
The German tuners modified the Mercedes-AMG GT R, which got a 880 HP engine.
Track sports car AMG GT R is a top of the range of the charged AMG models.
Already in the base model is equipped with a 577-horsepower V8 M178. But as always, there were those for whom this was not enough, because the specialists from Posaidon, the company decided to upgrade the car.
The tuning package from Posaidon adds Mercedes-AMG GT R more than 300 HP, which increases the capacity of the power plant to small 880 HP
This was achieved thanks to the installation of new turbochargers, forged pistons and an upgraded fuel system and upgrade the exhaust system of the AMG GT R.
Thanks to the modified V8 the car’s top speed rose to 359 km/h While acceleration to first “hundred” is not specified.
Also, the tuners did not specify the cost model.