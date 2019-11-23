Atherosclerosis: prevention and folk remedies
Atherosclerosis is a chronic vascular disease, mainly associated with the violation in the patient exchange of lipids (fatty substances) and cholesterol.
When atherosclerosis on the inner surface of the arteries accumulate fatty substances in the form of yellowish plaques, resulting in dramatically change the walls of the arteries and narrows their lumen. Atherosclerosis affects the blood vessels, hindering blood flow, delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the organs.
The consequences of atherosclerosis can be severe: if damage to blood vessels primarily affects the heart and brain, and in severe cases it can result in heart attack and stroke. Atherosclerosis can cause diseases of the kidneys, the intestines, the genitals, the occurrence of heavy of trophic ulcers.
Prevention of atherosclerosis should begin in adolescence and continue through life. And prevention of atherosclerosis is, first and foremost, a healthy lifestyle and following the doctor’s recommendations.
Try to eat right, avoid fatty foods.
If possible, give up Smoking and drink alcohol within reason is the most important rule for the prevention of atherosclerosis.
Keep an active lifestyle: exercise or at least exercise, move more and then atherosclerosis not afraid of you.
For the treatment of atherosclerosis, have also been used by traditional medicine.
Grapefruit. Fruits have anti-sclerotic and restorative properties, and the pectin contained in the fibrous septa of grapefruit can reduce cholesterol levels in the blood and to open a blocked artery.
Dioscorea nipponskoy. It seems that this plant is designed specifically for the treatment of atherosclerosis, both General and cerebral and coronary. Drug polysporin obtained from the rhizomes of Dioscorea, reduces the amount of cholesterol in blood, improves the ratio of “lecithin – cholesterol”, it reduces the likelihood of cholesterol deposits in the arterial vessels, lowers blood pressure, improves heart function, dilates peripheral vessels, increases the diuresis.
Take 1 tablet 2-3 times a day after meals. The course of treatment – 3-4 months 20-30 day cycles, between them make a break for 7-10 days. If necessary, repeat in 4-6 months.
Melon. Delicate melon fiber increases intestinal peristalsis and promotes the excretion of cholesterol, besides the presence of large amounts of folic acid makes it doubly useful in atherosclerosis.
The wild strawberry. 20 g of crushed strawberry leaves forest pour 1 Cup of boiling water, boil for 5-10 minutes, to insist 2 hours, strain. Take 1 tablespoon 3-4 times a day. Wild strawberry leaves excrete salt, along with excess cholesterol.
Melissa. An effective remedy for arteriosclerosis, and nervous spasms, dizziness and noise in my head is Melissa (lemon balm). Melissa, are useful in fresh or dried form, it is possible to prepare decoction. To take a decoction of 1 tablespoon of herbs to 1 Cup of boiling water.