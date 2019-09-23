Athletes from Russia was banned from performing at the world Cup in Qatar under the flag of their country
At the world championship in Qatar, athletes from Russia will not be able to play under the flag of their country. The reason was the scandal about the anti-doping rule violation.
This was during a press conference said the head of the working group of the International Association of athletics federations (IAAF) rune Andersen.
World Championships in athletics will take place in Qatar from 27 September to 6 October. In entry to the tournament included 30 athletes of Russia, having a neutral status.
Recall that the membership of the all-Russian athletics Federation (vfla) in the IAAF was suspended in November 2015 on the basis of the investigation held by the Commission of the world anti-doping Agency (WADA). Later, the IAAF has repeatedly extended this suspension.
In 2016, the Russian athletes were allowed to compete at international competitions in neutral status. The competition Russian athletes are allowed on the basis of individual requests of the IAAF.
