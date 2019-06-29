Atlanta United vs Montreal Impact live streaming free: preview, prediction
Atlanta – Montreal. The forecast for the match MLS (06/30/2019)
Atlanta will play against Montreal on June 30, and we will tell about this meeting in the forecast. What will the game be?
Atlanta United
At the moment, “Atlanta” occupies the fourth line in the Eastern Conference, missing the least. Before the break, United beat the houses of Minnesota (3: 0) and Chicago (2: 0), and then drove Charleston (3: 1, OT) and Columbus out of the US Cup (3: 2 ). In the first game after a pause, the club from Georgia lost to Toronto (2: 3) on the road.
Montreal Impact
“Montreal” broke out on the second line in the table of the Eastern Conference. Team Remy Garda had four games in their field. At the end of May, Salt Lake (2: 1) was beaten, but in the first game of the new month, Impact were defeated by Orlando (0: 3). On June 6, Canadians were stronger than Seattle (2: 1), and on the 27th they beat the club from Portland (2: 1).
Statistics
“Montreal” spent the last five matches on TB 2.5.
3 of 5 matches between teams were horseback.
Impact have played five away matches for a total of 2.5 more.
Forecast
“Atlanta” is always very good playing in the attack in his field. In addition, United showed a great defense in the last games at home. “Montreal” will be very difficult, for guests the only opportunity to win will be a quality game ahead. We give a forecast for the total more in this game.