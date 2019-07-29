Atlético are historically humiliated real Madrid, scoring 7 goals (video)
July 29, 2019
In preparation for the upcoming season real Madrid and Atletico Madrid held in East Rutherford (USA) match of the International Champions Cup, culminating in the humiliation of the club “Santiago Bernabeu”.
“Atletico” taught “real”, the players played without ideas, without character and without a plan, a lesson of football.
Diego Costa and his comrades the opponent scored 7 goals, the Spaniard scored a poker. Own goal “plans” conceded 3 goals.
Outcome 3:7 – the largest losing streak of real Madrid in the Madrid Derby, and to the 85-th minute of the “Blancos” lost 1:7.
We will note that Andrey Lunin was involved in the “massacre of the innocents”.
