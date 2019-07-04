Atletico bought 19-year-old striker for 126 million euros (video)
João Feliz
Vice-champion of Spain Atletico Madrid has carried out the transfer of striker Joao, Felicia, reported on the official website of the club.
For this “plans” had to part with 126 million euros, added to the Bank account of the Lisbon “Benfica”.
It is reported that 19-year-old player of the national team of Portugal took his No. 7, which stands left in this offseason Atletico Antoine Griezmann.
I should add that the Shuttle Felicia is the most expensive in the history of the club, “Wanda Metropolitano”.
The beginner “Atletico” took the fourth place among the most expensive players in history, after Neymar (PSG, €222 million), Kilian Mbappe (PSG, €180 million) and Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona, €120 million).
In addition, Feliz became the most expensive player in Portuguese history, breaking the record of 34-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who Juventus bought from real Madrid for €117 million
Last season Feliz took part in 43 matches, Benfica, scored 20 goals and made 11 assists.
In addition, Jofa became the champion of Portugal and the national team won a historic first draw of the League of Nations.