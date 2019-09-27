Atlético Madrid: live stream of the Madrid Derby in the Spanish League
On Saturday, September 28, at the 7-th round of the championship of Spain will host the Madrid Derby — Atletico Madrid at the stadium “Wanda Metropolitano”, took this year’s Champions League final, will take arch-rivals from real Madrid. Kick — off at 22:00 Kyiv time.
The team in the current season
Real Madrid, despite criticism of the team and coach Zinedine Zidane, leads the standings, scoring after six games with 14 points (4 wins, 2 draws, goal difference 12:6). Atlético is in third place, behind the “creamy” just one point (4 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat, goal difference 7:4).
By the way, this is the second meeting of bitter rivals this season. Exactly two months ago on July 27, the teams played each other in the United States in the international Champions Cup, and then “plans” just broke “kings” — 7:3 (Costa, 1, 28, 45, penalty, 51, joão Feliz, 8, Correa, 19, Vitolo, 70 — Nacho, 59, Benzema, 85, from a penalty, Xavi Hernandez, 89). Despite the friendly status of the tournament, the match was not a friendly — the team finished a meeting in minority after removal of Carvajal from real Madrid and Diego Costa from Atletico Madrid.
The man with the whistle
The Madrid Derby is entrusted to serve 45-year-old Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez from Ponferrada. Works on matches the top Spanish division in 2009. His brother is also a referee, working in the Segunda b team matches this season, and has worked in three League matches, which showed 12 yellow cards (average 4 per game), sent two players off the field and appointed three penalties.
45-year-old Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez
Background
This match will be a 223-m in the history of confrontation between the Madrid teams in official tournaments. And “plans” and “creamy” met not only in domestic competitions (League, Cup, League Cup and super Cup), but also in European competition (Champions League and UEFA super Cup). An overwhelming advantage on the side of “real world” — 110 wins against only 56 “Atletico” (56 matches ended in a draw), with the goal difference 370:281 in favor of “kings”.
Staffing situation
In Derby their teams will not help Vrsaljko (knee injury) and Morata (deletion in the previous round) at Atletico Madrid, and Asensio (knee injury) at real Madrid. The participation in the game winner of the “Golden ball”-2018 Luka Modric (groin injury), ISCO (muscle injury) and Marcelo (injured neck). Probably the most disappointing to miss the upcoming clash Alvaro Morath, since he is a graduate of real Madrid and the meeting with his native club for it always fundamental.
“Mattress man” Alvaro Morata will not play against the club who raised him
Sergio Ramos gets to the record
The upcoming fight may be the captain of real Madrid Sergio Ramos 39th in the Madrid Derby. For the record, which is held by legend “creamy” Francisco Gento and Manuel Sanchis at hand — both on 42 the match.
Sergio Ramos has played 38 matches against atlético in the “real”
Forecasts bookmakers
Bookmakers in the upcoming fight a slight preference Atletico Madrid, unbeaten home run which is the official tournament consists of 12 matches. For example, “Favorite Sport” gives victory “plans” ratio of 2.41, while the success of the “real” value of 3.00 (the draw is 3.30).
