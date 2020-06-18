ATP and WTA has unveiled the official calendar – the US Open starts in August, “Roland Garros” will take place in September
The organizers of the ATP and WTA on their official websites published the calendar of your tour, which was interrupted due to pandemic coronavirus.
Open Tour women’s tournament in Palermo kicks off on August 3.
Men’s tennis will resume on August 14. The remaining two of the season in the majors, US Open and the “Roland Garros” will start on 31 August and 27 September, respectively.
Full calendar of the ATP Tour:
- August 14 – Washington
- August 22 – Cincinnati (to be held in new York)
- August 31 – US Open
- September 8 – kitzbühel
- September 13 – Madrid
- September 20 – Rome
- September 27 – “Roland Garros”
Full calendar of the WTA Tour:
- 3 Aug – Palermo
- 10 August – to be confirmed
- August 21 – Cincinnati (to be held in new York)
- August 31 – US Open
- 7 September – Istanbul
- September 14 – Madrid
- September 21 – Rome, Strasbourg
- September 28 – “Roland Garros”
- October 5 – Seoul
- October 12 – Beijing
- October 19, Wuhan, Nanchang
- October 26 – Zhengzhou, the tournament will be announced later
- November 2 – VTB Kremlin Cup, Tokyo
- November 9 – Final tournament
- November 16 – Small final tournament
- 23 November – Guangzhou