Attack arthropods: mites-monsters in Germany, widow in Volgograd, locusts in the Astrakhan and Rostov regions (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Because of the warming climate in Germany was faced with an unexpected problem: in the country there are tropical ticks, which are carriers of very dangerous diseases. In Russia there are areas where we move hazardous arthropods from more southern regions. And in the southern areas of the Russian Federation watching the annual plague – hordes of locusts.

According to the German biologists, discovered in Germany, a total of seven mites of the tropical regions. Found them Pets at three different locations: near Hanover, Osnabrück and Frankfurt am main. Previously these ticks in Germany were found only twice, one tick in 2015 and 2017, according to Deutsche Welle.

Apparently, the climate change increased their chances of survival in these latitudes – at least until the first cold winter.

Discovered tropical mites belong to the genus of hyalomma, and two different types. They are usually found in desert and steppe regions of Middle and Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. As experts suggest, the larvae of mites were recorded in Germany migratory birds and were able to survive and grow in this hot summer. Three mites found on one horse, one of the three other horses and seventh on the sheep.

Tropical mites have characteristic stripes on the limbs, but size is several times greater than all native species, so in the German media they are called ticks-monsters. In contrast to the local they are more mobile – able to travel up to one hundred meters to the goal, to drink the blood. In turn, the mites that live in Germany, usually waiting on the grass or bushes when the animal or person would be near.

In one of the ticks the researchers found the bacteria Rickettsia, the causative agent of tick-borne typhus. Scientists fear that because of the warming climate, they can take root and spread in Germany. In addition to fever, these ticks are also capable of transferring, in particular, hemorrhagic fever Crimean-Congo.

Last year the German experts warned the German people about the upcoming significant increase in the population of ticks due to the mild winters and other favorable conditions for their reproduction, which is what happened. The number of ticks in 2018 was the most dangerous in the last ten years. This was not the end: may, 2019 will be more dangerous.

In the Volgograd region several years ago, faced with poisonous spiders-karakurt. Since meeting with them in the settlements of the region become regular. Black widows are dangerous to humans and livestock, their bite can be fatal. On July 19 a resident of a private house in the Soviet district of Volgograd Ekaterina found a black widow on the broom, according to “Notepad Volgograd”.

“I decided to clean up. In one corner we have cleaning equipment. I picked up the broom, and on it the spider sits. I got scared, dropped the broom and picked up the jar, which had to cover the spider. Then took the box of headphones and somehow moved it there, taped up. Neighbors said it is karakurt. Today saw the spider already dead, what to do with it, don’t know,” spoke about the alarming finding Catherine.

And on July 20 karakurt found on the site in the Kirov district of the regional center volgogradki Anastasia. “We live in a private home. Saturday saw the yard of this spider. The horror! We killed him”, – she told to the correspondent portal.

Astrakhan biosphere reserve attacked by hordes of locusts. Video published in your YouTube channel famous photographer Eugene Polonsky. In the review he noted that the pests do not touch a blooming Lotus, informs Agency “Astrakhan 24”.

The portal notes that in the Astrakhan nature reserve prohibited chemical processing of locusts. Besides, the struggle with standing on the wing of pest ineffective: in adulthood, it acquires a strong shell and becomes immune to poisons.

In the Rostov region also spotted swarms of migratory locust. The flow of the thousands of insects caught motorists between Rostov and Azov. According to the drivers, at some point to move on the track is impossible. The car had to stop and wait GTRK “don-TR” and notes that on the day of the voracious insect is able to travel up to 15 kilometers, but experts do not exclude that the migratory locusts though, but you already have a local residence.