Attack of the drones: when Saudi Arabia would resume oil supplies to full volume
The world oil market is in a fever for a few days. Price hikes started after the air attacks on two key oil refinery in Saudi Arabia: 15 September, they were attacked by drones. As a result of delivery of Saudi oil immediately dropped by half, which in turn was reduced to five percent range of petroleum products throughout the world.
Monday, 16 September, Brent price increased by 11 percent and were sold at of 66.82 per barrel, while American oil WTI — on 60,19 dollar (increased by 10%).
Responsibility for the attack on a Saudi refinery has taken on the Yemeni Houthi rebels supported by Iran. It gave Washington grounds to place the responsibility for what happened in Tehran. Iranian authorities have denied the charges, but the US continues to insist. Meanwhile us President Donald trump was allowed to use oil from the strategic national stockpiles “in the volume, sufficient for the maintenance of markets.”
It was expected that the restoration of former volumes of Saudi oil in total production will happen in a few weeks or even months. However, the Minister of energy of the Kingdom Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on September 17 said that this will be done by the end of September. He stressed that Saudi Arabia was able to quickly partially to eliminate the consequences of the attack and half to restore the volume. The rest he has promised to supply at the expense of national strategic reserves.
This news immediately led to a rollback in oil prices ago. The evening of 17 September, oil prices dropped about seven percent. Experts believe that now the difference in price before and after the attack will not exceed one to two dollars per barrel.
Meanwhile, American media claim that the US intelligence was able to establish a launch site for drones. There were 20, not 10, according to the Houthis. Drones flew from the southern regions of Iran, that is why the Saudi air defense missed attack. They didn’t expect the blow will be struck Iranian territory. All the attention was focused on the southern border with Yemen, as the rebels are based there.
