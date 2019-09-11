Attention to the abdomen: Sobchak intrigued by the dress on the red carpet (photos, video)
Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who is getting married soon, appeared on the red carpet of the award GQ “man of the year” in the intriguing evening dress.
View this post in Instagram
Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov removed very carefully, all interested in – will the baby Xenia.
Bogomolov on the red carpet just stood there, buried in the phone, and Sobchak posed, knowing what style of dress is not the answer – there is a pregnant belly or not.
It seems that Russian journalists have spent the whole evening trying to solve the mystery of belly Bands. Edition and sign photos and videos in social networks: “the Main question that worries everyone: “if Pregnant famous journalist?”. What do you think?”
View this post in Instagram
Recall that the Sobchak denied the pregnancy, but she has published in social networks “photo with the belly.”
