Atypical signs of heart disease
If the person developing heart disease, the first thing he drew attention to chest pain, heart rate, and shortness of breath are the most common signs. However, there are symptoms that are quite atypical for such diseases.
Sign No. 1: swelling of the legs
A feeling of heaviness in the legs, pain, fatigue, visible to the naked eye swelling — it can be a sign of heart disease. People faced with these symptoms almost every day, writing off their appearance on the tired, running around, walking in uncomfortable shoes, a large amount of fluid. But sometimes those without apparent cause may develop swelling of the legs. It may be associated with heart disease, for example, heart failure. Therefore, if you notice such symptoms it is better immediately to make an appointment to see a doctor. It is important not to panic in such a situation, as swelling of the legs may be associated with other diseases.
Sign No. 2: androgenetic alopecia
Another unusual symptom of heart disease is male-pattern baldness — hair loss in the parietal and frontal areas, leaving an edge on the lower part of the skull. Of course, this does not necessarily indicate the development of cardiovascular disease, but it can be a provoking factor. Studies have shown that balding men have a 23 percent higher risk of heart disease, and in complete baldness risk increases to 36 percent. Scientists believe that this is due to the action of testosterone that affects hair growth and elasticity of blood vessels. In this case it is better to carefully monitor their health.
Sign number 3: the yellow bumps on the skin
This is definitely one of the atypical signs of heart disease — yellow bumps on the skin, which are called “ksanta”. They can be anywhere: the elbows, buttocks, knees, feet. By themselves, the bumps are not a symptom of heart disease, but they indicate a disturbance of lipid metabolism in the body. It’s basically a direct indication that the person is at risk of cardiovascular diseases. It is necessary to go to the doctor and tests to check the condition.
Sign No. 4: inflamed gums
Gingivitis often indicates diseases of the oral cavity. But at the same time they can be a sign of heart disease. There is such a thing as “periodontal syndrome”, which represents the relationship between diseases of the circulatory system and gums. The doctors find it difficult to answer what is the mechanism of development of heart disease.