Audi A7 Sportback tried on a bright green color
The Audi Exclusive program allows you to make any car brand truly unique: the special finishing of the interior, exclusive materials, unique exterior colors. In one of the showrooms appeared the Audi A7 Sportback in a bright lime shade of Java Green Metallic, like BMW M.
In the color palette, BMW M green metallic Java Green has been present for several years. Now a bright shade decided to try and Audi. And in a bright green color painted not the “charged” RS7 and conventional diesel A7 Sportback.
In the car light brown leather combined with inserts of wood, and Alcantara on the door panels, headliner and pillars. Contrasting green in body color stitching is present on the seats, steering wheel and center armrest.
Under the hood of this particular instance 50 Audi A7 TDI Quattro diesel beating “heart” of the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6. The capacity of the unit is 286 horsepower and maximum torque is 620 Nm. From standstill to 100 km/h such car can accelerate in 5.7 seconds.