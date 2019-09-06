Audi announced the name of the new crossover
The novelty will be the compact SUV in the model range of the brand.
The new small crossover will be called the Audi A1 Citycarver. However, we are talking more about the raised Compagnon the hatchback than SUV, but in the company of the future Ingolstat positioned a novelty as the SUV.
Audi A1 Citycarver is based on the platform of the A1 Sportback hatch previous generation. In European showrooms it will be in August this year. In addition to the elongated body from the donor it features increased ground clearance and large wheels.
The car is aimed at young residents of large cities prefer to go to a far travel and love outdoor activities.