Audi collects the first orders for dual fuel Audi A4 Avant g-tron and A5 Sportback g-tron
In Germany it is possible to order the Audi A4 Avant bi-fuel g-tron and A5 Sportback g-tron.
Base prices on these cars start with marks 43 45 200 euros and 100 euros respectively.
Model the g-tron is equipped with a gasoline engine 2.0 TFSI, which is perfected for operation with compressed natural gas. Its power reaches 170 HP.
To “hundred” car with such power-plant can be dispersed for 8,4 seconds. The maximum speed for A4 Avant g-tron — 221 km/h, and for A5 Sportback g-tron — 224 km/h. here, the front Drive, and the drivetrain acts as the seven-speed S tronic.
Four reservoirs for natural gas, calculated by 17.3 kg of fuel was placed in the back of the car. There were no substantial increase in weight. And all thanks to an ingenious multi-layer structure of different materials: nylon, carbon fiber and fiberglass.
Reserve Audi A5 Sportback g-tron in combined mode varies from 420 to 455 miles, A4 Avant g-tron — 420-440 km “Refreshed” dual fuel Audi began to look more modern and sportier. The Central place on the dashboard now takes a large touch display MMI control center is a new “OSes”.
Filling the tanks kept under the control of two indicator. Also provided system and Audi connect Audi connect plus offers a large number of different online services.