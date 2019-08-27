Audi e-tron overcame 24 hours 1600 kilometers
Electric crossover Audi e-tron completed a 24-hour rally, the purpose of which was to demonstrate the capabilities of the electric vehicle as a car for long distance travel. During the day, the Audi e-tron has driven in 10 European countries, breaking the 1 600 km.
Rally three electric crossover Audi e-tron 55 started from the lake Blejsko in Slovenia and ended in Amsterdam (the Netherlands). The route length of 1,600 kilometers also ran through the territory of Austria, Italy, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium.
Each of the three electric cars made 7 stops along the way for recharging the batteries in Austrian Carinthia and Vorarlberg, South Tyrol, in the Canton of Zurich, in the Breisgau and IFile and near Liege. Fast charging function from the powerful station enables you to recharge the batteries to 80% in just 30 minutes. In total, Audi’s patented network of 100 thousand charging stations covers 19 European countries.
According to Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler, Board member of Audi AG responsible for technical development, electric crossover Audi e-tron is a great car for long trips. It perfectly combines high levels of comfort, plenty of power motors and batteries. The rally clearly proved that in addition to the reserve is very important to have the ability to quickly replenish the battery charge from the powerful 150-kilowatt stations.