Audi E-Tron received the highest safety rating of

August 16, 2019
Audi E-Tron получил высшую оценку безопасности

This is the first electric car that got the award IIHS Top Safety Pick +.

German crossover Audi electric E-Tron on the results of crash tests conducted by the IIHS, and received the rating of “Good” in each category. It should be noted that many models have not received such high marks because of insufficient lighting.

Also the specialists of the company Audi has talked about how they developed the battery pack, which provides safety in an accident.

It was installed in the casing with internal honeycomb structure, which split the battery modules and absorbs the impact energy.

