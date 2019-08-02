Audi has unveiled a basic modification of electrocreaser Audi e-tron

Audi has announced the release of a new entry-level model Audi e-tron, which received the prefix 50 quattro in the title.

The novelty will join the existing e-tron quattro 55.

E-tron quattro is equipped with 50 a much smaller battery, capacity of which amounts to 71 kWh (24 kWh/25% smaller than in version e-tron quattro 55), so the range of the drive will also be less.

Stated that e-tron quattro of 50 can pass on a single charge up to 299 km or 28% less than the e-tron quattro 55 (417 km). The new version should benefit from less weight.

“In addition, all-wheel drive transmission with two engines less powerful. The essence of the e-tron quattro 50 is to offer a “characteristic high efficiency and high performance at a different price point,” but we remain cautious about demand, at least until then, until you see the price.

Acceleration electric SUV to 100 km/h takes 7.0 seconds. To achieve maximum efficiency in most driving modes are active only the rear motor while the front motor is activated only when needed”, — is spoken in the official press release.

Serial production and sales of Audi E-tron Quattro 55 in Europe should begin in the coming months. In the UK the model will appear in the beginning of 2020. On other markets information yet.

