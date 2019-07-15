Audi has unveiled details on the new generation A3
A new generation of the family A3 will be the most advanced technology in its class.
The novelty will be sold in seven versions. The start of the implementation will be given in about a year.
According to the head of Audi, the next A3 will get a bold design that will have a close relationship with the younger model A1 and the Q3 crossover. The novelty will develop on the platform MQB from Volkswagen last procedure of deep modernization. Due to the extensive use of steel and aluminium architecture should be not only stiffer but also lighter than the current version.
In addition to the new chassis of the next generation Audi A3 will get improved electric “stuffing”, which will allow the car to become more technologically advanced. In addition, the A3 family is planned to significantly increase in size and also make the trunk of this model is the most capacious in its class.
First, the conveyor will get the A3 hatchback, and then starts the production of the 4-door version. This will take place in early to mid – 2020.