Audi has updated the “hot” crossover SQ7
The model received appearance in the spirit of “civil” version.
Audi has updated the “charged” crossover SQ7. The model received an updated appearance in the spirit of “civil” version and an extended list of standard equipment. Sales of restyled SQ7 on the European market will begin in late September.
As usual Q7 its “hot” option got the headlights with the new “graphics” and radiator grille with vertical slats on the SQ7, they are dual and not single. The rear too has been updated: the lights have made already and combined them chrome strip. Among other differences from the Q7 silver body side mirrors and four exhaust the lad.
The list of equipment of the Audi SQ7 includes 20-inch wheels of original design brakes with 400 mm rotors at the front and 370 mm at the rear (carbon-ceramic rotors on the 420/370 millimeters are offered with extra charge), sports seats, background light with 30 colors to choose from, the media complex of MMI with the ability to connect to the proprietary online services and virtual instrument.
Under the hood SQ7 is still installed 4.0-liter V8 with Barbadian integrated into the intake tract of an electric compressor. The engine produces 435 horsepower (900 Nm torque) and accelerates the crossover to “hundreds” of 4.8 seconds. Box — vosmidiapazonnym “automatic”, the drive is full. In addition, a steering with progressive characteristics, pneumatic and Electromechanical portoguese optional stabilizers, active differential and steering rear wheels.
Sales of the updated Audi SQ7 will begin in late September of 2019. Price in Europe — from 94 € 900.