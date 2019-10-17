Audi introduced a new version of the Audi A8 L
The German automaker has released a new modification of its flagship sedan, dubbed the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro e.
The new hybrid drive with a plug-in that implements a strategy for the electrification of the brand. Option A8 L new model that has dimensions of 5.30 m (17.4 ft) with extended wheelbase, will be presented at the European markets in the fall. The base A8 hybrid powertrain with a conventional wheelbase will only be available in a few weeks. Hybrid the Audi A7 Sportback and the Q5 SUV e 50 TFSI quattro and Q5 TFSI quattro 55 e already available on the market since September.
The new A8 L 60 TFSI quattro e engine is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with direct injection, whose power is 340 HP and 500 Nm of torque. He is certified in compliance with the latest emission standard Euro 6d. The electric motor provides a power of 100 kW and a torque of 350 Nm.
It is integrated into the 8-speed transmission that transfers power to all four wheels via a permanent quattro all-wheel drive. Total yasnosti the power plant of the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI is 449 HP and 700 Nm of torque.
Power accumulatorny battery is 14.1 kW/h and produces a voltage of 385 V. Its cooling circuit connected to the coolant circuit for the air conditioning system and low-temperature circuit, which also includes the motor and power electronics.
Acceleration to 100 km/h in hybrid sedan takes 4.9 seconds and top speed is limited electronically to 250 km/h Solely on electric Audi A8 L can travel at a maximum speed of 135 km/h and mileage is 46 miles.
Hybrid mode offers two operation modes: “Automatic” and “Forced”. In Auto mode the electronics is oriented to the route specified in the MMI Navigation Plus. In addition, the battery charge is distributed intelligently and optimally route. FOR strives to harness the electrical power and full use of the available battery charge to the point of achieving the goal.
Smooth elegant exterior design of the product line is complemented by subtle of the specific design elements of the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro e. The most striking distinguishing feature of a luxury sedan plug-in hybrid drive are elements similar to the Audi e-tron. At the outer edges of the side air intakes in the front bumper there are five horizontal segments of daylight, which form a typical schedule. Also there is chrome finish on the front bumper and chrome inserts in door handles. Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro in e standard equipped with exclusive 19-inch aluminum wheels.
The spacious interior of the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro e conveys the relaxed atmosphere of a luxury saloon. When it comes to hardware, the possibilities are almost endless. The luxurious seat is in the rear for passengers: an extra seat for families with many possible settings and a heated footrest with the function of foot massage. Audi offers more than 30 of the driver assistance systems for the hybrid sedan, which are divided into packages and City Tour. The optics options include matrix led headlamps, high-definition Audi laser lighting and OLED tail lights.
Orders for the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro e has already started. For example, in Germany the cost of the basic version of the hybrid sedan starts with a mark of 109 thousand euros. The market launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019.