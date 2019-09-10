Audi introduced a redesigned A5
After Ingolstadt “four” updates have touched the image of “a five”, received interesting upgrades.
The restyling of the Audi A4 was massive at least in matters of style — changed most of the body panels.
Meanwhile, external rejuvenation coupe, convertible and liftbek A5 came down to the easy cosmetic ‘lift’. They have new bumpers, a modified grille with a sort of honeycomb instead of horizontal stripes and corrected optics.
By the way, automobile already in the base equipped with led headlamps and the optional matrix is available not only optics but also laser light for high beam.
Salon no revelations here innovations expected in the same vein as the Audi A4. In the “base” of the so-called “virtual” instrument panel diagonal of 12.3 inches. There is a new multimedia system that is controlled via touch screen monitor or through voice commands.
Equipment “a-five” has become richer, but the engine range was reduced. Petrol 150-strong units no longer offer. Opens a palette 2.0-liter “turboservice” in version 40 and 45 TFSI TFSI (190 and 245 HP, respectively).
Armada presents diesel engine capacity of 2.0 l to modifications 35 TDI 40 TDI (163 and 190 HP, respectively) and a powerful 3.0-litre V6 TDI 45 (231 HP).
And, of course, the line remained “charged” S5. In the Old world they are available with a 347-horsepower diesel engine V6 3.0 liter with an electric supercharger and a 48-volt starter-generator. Sports cars are sold outside Europe as before will be charged 354-horsepower supercharged V6.
European sales will begin in autumn this year.