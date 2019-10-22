Audi introduced the A6 hybrid sedan e 55 TFSI quattro
Audi continues to expand its lineup of electrified models and adds a new hybrid sedan the Audi A6, which is already accepting orders in Germany.
55 e A6 TFSI quattro has following model of a new series of plug-in hybrids from Audi, which combines two high-performance drive with a total capacity of 367 HP four-Cylinder gasoline engine 2.0 TFSI produces 252 HP Electric power unit built in to a 7-speed gearbox S tronic, has a peak power of 105 kW and provides a torque of the entire system to 500 Nm. Lithium-ion battery located in the trunk, gain of 14.1 kWh of energy.
E 55 A6 TFSI quattro is positioned as a sports car that can accelerate to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h On a single electric range of the speed limit is restricted to around 135 km/h and the charge lasts for 53 km. Powerful plug-in hybrid is the only premium sedan with permanent all-wheel drive quattro.
The drive concept of the Audi A6 TFSI quattro 55 e is designed in such a way that the owner could choose between three driving modes: “EV”, “Hybrid” and “Fixed”, which more tells the publication speedme.ru.
Externally, Audi A6 TFSI quattro 55 e looks pretty sporty with the standard design package S line, which adds numerous black elements to the exterior of the sedan. In addition, the aggressive nature of the stress matrix led headlights, sports seats, 4-zone automatic air conditioning, Audi virtual cockpit, a sport-tuned suspension, a set of 19-inch wheels and red brake calipers. A hybrid sedan with a plug-in available for order at a price of 68 euros 850 in showrooms in Germany.