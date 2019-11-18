Audi is preparing for the premiere show serial e-tron Sportback
The German company Audi will present its new electric crossover e-tron Sportback at motor show in Los Angeles.
Length of new items will be an awesome 4-900 mm. From the exterior it is worth noting the innovative headlamp front light technology Digital Matrix such optics used for the first time on serial cars of Audi.
Powerplant of the new electrotransfer consists of three motors – the total impact reaches 435 HP When using the special mode to Boost-Mode to achieve a power of 503 HP
The car has excellent dynamics to 100 km/h it accelerates in 4.5 seconds, and power reserve without charging will be 500 km.
The interior of the car draws attention to itself, interior lighting that works both day and night. The developers managed to achieve a great atmosphere in the salon due to the use of lighting in the panels and seats.
Production of the new crossover will be at the factory in Brussels, where since September of last year established the Assembly of the Audi e-tron.