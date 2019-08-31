Audi is testing the updated Audi Q5
Currently, Audi is upgrading almost their entire model line.
Now the cars get a slight facelift, but after a couple of years will be released on the new generation of cars, including SUVs.
The Q5 crossover also made the list of the models that will receive the update, despite the fact that it debuted only last year.
Judging by the spy pictures, the novelty will receive a revised grille, which will become more rectangular. Also changes will be subject to optics and bumper, maybe the fenders and exhaust pipes.
Inerter unlikely to get significant changes on the current Q5, but it is possible that the touch screen multimedia system will grow to the diagonal of 10.1 inches.
Large displays are certainly the modern trend, and facilitate the process of updating the interior without changing the layout of the center console.
There also will be new materials and colors, not to mention the software update for the multimedia complex MMI.
In the Engine range changes are planned — it will be all borrowed from the current version of the Audi Q5. Probably, the model will represent in a couple of weeks at the Frankfurt motor show.