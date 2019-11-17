Audi Q5 2021 spotted during a snow test
The compact crossover gets a minor update.
Audi Q5 the current generation debuted in model year 2018, opening modern design and the latest technology. Less than a year, Audi is already preparing the update of the average cycle Q5, and we have new spy photos showing the crossover for the first time undergoing testing in the Arctic snow. The novelty wears the same camouflage, which was seen saw the wound, covering the front and rear fascias, and side skirts.
The most significant changes Q5 borrowed from the larger Q7. The 2021 model year will be equipped with an expressive radiator grille and headlights which, in all probability, have a new internal design with a metallic stripe running through them. At the rear, the camouflage hides the flanks of the redesigned Q5. Bumper and exhaust are also upgraded as led taillights.
While these new spy photos can’t show the interior, from the earlier pictures it became known that since the update in mid-cycle, the interior will receive modest upgrades. Touch screen mounted on the instrument panel may rise to 10.1 inches, is expected to upgrade the infotainment system Audi MMI. Other changes may include some updates colors and trim.
The company does not mention any changes to the power plant, however, given that the update of the average cycle, and not a new generation, the existing engines must be transferred without modification. There is a possibility that Audi could offer a hybrid variant with a wider range.
Bit strange to see how the automaker updates the completely new model, but the new Q5 will not debut until it goes on sale in the model 2021. In addition, Audi has all the chances to preserve the freshness of the Q5 in its competitive segment, where it competes with the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC.