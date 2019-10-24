Audi recalls Q5 crossover due to problems with lockers
Most of the models with a 2018 release are lining the wheel arches, which can fall from the vehicle.
The current generation of the Audi Q5 is assembled at the Audi plant in Mexico, could lose the decorative finish of the wheel arches. If you hear wind whistling around your Q5 while driving, it’s probably not a problem with your wamii. Most of the models S55 Q5 and 2018-2019 2018-2020 have defective items finishing the wheel arches that were not properly secured. As a result, it may become loose or break away from the car. In total service campaign affects 174 of 278 vehicles in the United States.
Audi first announced the recall in June and since then the number of cars increased by 48 000 units. However, according to the latest information, additional cars have problems with only two rear wheel arch liners instead of all four.
Trim is an element that is attached to the bottom of each wheel arch. Earlier in the opinion the fender was attached an extra screw and nut in the lower section, which obviously didn’t work.
This time for the rear wheel arches will be replaced by four fasteners. The owners, who already was drilled and screwed all four wheel arches will have to visit the service center of the brand. Review begins on November 1 of the current year.