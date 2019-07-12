Audi revealed some details of the new S7 Sportback
The German company representatives said that the new car will have a unique color and a diesel engine.
Recently, Audi introduced the world its new S7 Sportback, which was the original exterior colour Blue Metallic Firmament. New color will join the existing color palette , but the cost will be 1000 Euro more expensive.
European buyers S7 will be available with a diesel 3.0-liter engine producing 344 HP and 700 Nm of torque. Other car model will be offered with a 2.9-liter turbo engine. Audi promises average fuel consumption is 6.2 liters per 100 km.
As for other changes, the S7 Sportback has received a modified suspension that reduces ground clearance, powerful brakes, an aggressive body kit and more. Complete “picture” of the 20-inch stylish wheels.