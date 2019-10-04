Audi RS 4 Avant was similar to the RS 6
Audi RS 4 Avant of the current generation, which debuted two years ago, survived a planned upgrade.
Unlike the younger A4 and S4, shown this spring, “hot” station wagon got new side punch, as to alter the original advanced body a niche model would be unreasonably expensive for the manufacturer.
However, the RS 4 has got a fresh “face” with the other headlights, which it shares with the latest RS 6 Avant, and other rear lights.
Update salon has passed under the same scenario that is implemented in other models of the family. Important – new information and entertainment complex with a 10.1-inch touchscreen and without a washer on the Central tunnel.
Have digital devices, there is a different, specific for Audi Sport graphics.
The 2.9-liter 450-strong turborestore, eight-speed automatic and permanent all-wheel drive with differential remained unchanged, acceleration to hundreds still takes 4.1 seconds. For extra charge you can get the carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive dampers, an active rear differential.
In Europe the updated Audi RS 4 Avant will be in December at a price of 81.4 thousand euros.