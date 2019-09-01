Audi RS Q8 shown on rendering
“Charged” crossover will soon be presented to the world.
In the first days of August, Audi has confirmed that six brand new products will make their debut before the end of this year. One of these cars RS has already presented the new RS6 Avant, which will finally be available in the US, and the new RS7 is likely to appear very soon. Meanwhile, the Germans are also working on a “charged” version of RS to Q8, which should be located above aktualnego SQ8 with a mild hybrid powertrain on the basis of the diesel engine.
RS Q8 was spotted with virtually no camouflage about a week ago, and now the Network posted an exclusive render, which demonstrates a new. Comparing this image with the spy photos, visible change can be seen only from the front, where there are different grille with a different pattern and slightly modified the lower diffuser. The side skirts seem to be slightly more expressive than on the test prototype.
While there is no reliable information about what the engine will get a new Q8. Experts suggest that the novelty will receive a hybrid system of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which is based on the 4.0-liter V8, a couple of which is the electric motor. In sum, the unit produces 680 HP and 849 lb-ft of torque. However, some argue that RS Q8 will not use an electrical component and will rely on the same transmission, which is equipped with the Lamborghini Urus.
Regardless of what you decide Audi, the power should be more than 600 HP Also the novelty will receive branded all-wheel drive Quattro system and automatic transmission. Other updates compared to the conventional Q8 should include adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes, modification of the steering mechanism and much more.