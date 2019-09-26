Audi RS7 Sportback 2020 accelerates to hundred in 3.4 seconds
This is 0.2 seconds faster than the official data provided by Audi.
It is known that the German automakers are showing excessive caution when it comes to the publication of the performance of their cars, and Audi is no exception. For example, in an official press release said the new RS7 that gorgeous Sportback required 3.6 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h, but in the real test in the South of Germany the index of the model was less than 3.4 seconds.
Interestingly, the best result was achieved 3,38 seconds, making it comparable to the old R8 V10 Plus. From zero to 200 km/h acceleration took of 11.9 seconds, a tenth of a second less than Audi.
With a second person in the cabin and a fully loaded trunk of the Audi RS7 Sportback drove the quarter-mile in 11.8 seconds, so the lack of extra weight could bring it to around 11 seconds. It’s not so bad, considering the RS7 Sportback is not the most lightweight machine which can weight up to 2 065 kg without the driver.
Speaking of weight, it should be noted that due to the all wheel drive and the new adaptive air suspension setup, the novelty doesn’t seem heavy. Also a quick gear change and a sharp control makes the Sportback’s agile enough for its class. However, it is not perfect, since stricter emission standards in Europe have forced to install a particulate filter for gasoline, muting the noise of the engine, so the novelty is not so loud as its predecessor.
It is possible that later will be presented the hybrid version of the model with more power (and probably weight). Additionally, electrifikatsiya expects the RS6 wagon, which will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 that works in conjunction with an electric motor that is able to significantly increase the power to 591 HP