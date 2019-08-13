Audi Sport announces the release of a new model RS-family
Published teaser image, it seems, demonstrates the new Audi RS6 Avant.
Shortly after posting the teaser image of Park with six future RS models that Audi will show the Sport in 2019, the sports division of the German brand has released a new photo of one of these cars, which serves as an invitation for members of the club Audi Sport to go to Audi City Berlin, where the car will be shown from 5 to 6 September or a few days before the motor show in Frankfurt.
Apparently, Audi Sport teases a teaser of the brand new RS6 Avant. In fact, the “four rings” give a hint that this is indeed the next superwagon from Ingolstadt, as the Facebook post says that this is the fourth generation of the model. If we consider the model C5, C6 and C7, then a vague silhouette under the car cover belongs to C8 RS6 Avant.
Another reason to believe that this is a great and fast Audi wagon, is the graphics of the rear lights that are almost the same as the S6 Avant. Roof rails and an antenna on the roof, and the upper line of symbols, which corresponds to the angles of the rear lights are also hints of family car Audi.
If this is the RS6 Avant, it is likely that he will use a two-cylinder 4.0-liter V8 engine with a capacity of nearly 600 horsepower, the same as the previous generation RS6 Avant Performance. This is not the most powerful RS6 in history, as Audi Sport has teamed up with ABT to create a high-performance RS6 Avant Nogaro Edition Performance capacity of almost 700 HP and a limited edition of just 150 copies.