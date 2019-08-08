Audi will be removed from the production Audi A3 cabriolet
In the midst of travel on the convertibles Audi shocked the public with news about the removal from production of the Audi A3 Cabriolet.
The only remaining modification to the A3 in the USA is the sedan.
The A3 Cabriolet not enjoyed great popularity. For a car fitted with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine turbocharged 184 HP and 300 Nm of torque, stamp dealers in the US asking 38 $ 900.
As the transmission uses 7-speed automatic transmission with double clutch. Blagodara this combination, the car could accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 209 km/h.
According to previously published spy pictures of the Audi is developing a new generation A3 in sedan and hatchback. However, there are no photos of the new convertible.
Care A3 Cabriolet fans of the German brand and convertibles will like the A5 Cabriolet and TT.