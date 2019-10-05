Audi will develop a new four-door electric coupe
The German company has published a teaser news.
The new concept car Audi was announced a teaser video. Electric new-style models Sportback and the model will form the platform PPE, which was developed in conjunction with the brand Porsche.
New Premium Electric architecture Platform was designed for full-sized premium car and suitable for both passenger cars and crossovers. Thanks to the flexibility of the platform can vary the length and width of the machine.
The default platform is equipped with one electric motor located on the rear axle, but if you want you can implement and all-wheel drive, thanks to the installation of additional power units on the front axle.