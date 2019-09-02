Audi will introduce 20 electric vehicles
The German company is preparing to expand the range of electric cars.
We will remind that recently started selling of the new Audi e-Tron, which has already been implemented in the amount of 678 units in the United States. Despite the relatively modest figure, in a short time the German brand will introduce a number of electrified models.
So, Audi plans to release the production version of concepts Q4 e-tron and e-tron GT, as well as to provide a small electric hatchback cost of about 36.5 thousand dollars. By the way, the new hatchback is likely to be much similar to the Volkswagen ID.3, which will reduce the cost of its production. The model is likely to fall MEB Volkswagen platform, but the exterior and interior of the model will be unique.
Additionally, you may go out into the world the successor of the R8, which will also be fully electric. The new product must have a unique battery that can be broken into several sections.. it is Not excluded that a similar story can wait and TT.