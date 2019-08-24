Audi will join BMW and Mercedes in the development of the autopilot
Apparently, competition in the automotive market is taking on new dimensions.
In some ways even the most ardent opponents decide to join forces.
The market dictates its own conditions. Recently, BMW announced the start of joint work on an unmanned technology with its main competitor and rival Daimler. Now they will be joined by Audi (Volkswagen).
The official announcement will be made in the framework of the Frankfurt motor show. Audi connect at work before the end of this year.
At the moment, the manufacturer from Ingolstadt certifies that the new Audi A8 is already equipped with an autopilot the third level, and it is “cooler” than BMW and Daimler, however, financial difficulties forced the company to cooperate.
The parent company of Audi – Volkswagen recently announced that it will join forces with the American giant Ford in an attempt to bring to market a more Autonomous technologies.
This is a new trend, technology development requires more funding, time and effort.