Audi will join the lineup of crossovers RS-versions
Company Audi plans in the coming year to produce several “charged” crossover with a “RS”, which will compete with similar models from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG. The first one will be the Audi RS Q8.
Head of Audi Sport Oliver Hoffmann spoke about the plans to expand the model range. According to him, the SUV segment is showing the greatest growth and customers have been interested in whether there will be in the lineup Audi powerful crossovers. Similar models from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG is in constant demand. Therefore, it was decided to release the RS versions of virtually all existing models of the SUV line, Audi – from Audi Q3 and above.
First in sales is to receive the Audi RS Q8 flagship. Test powerful crossover began in the winter. And the other day he got into the lens of photospies during tests on the Nurburgring. It is expected that the car will receive the hybrid powertrain of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. It includes a petrol 4.0-litre Biturbo engine, an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 14 kWh. the total output of the installation reaches 680 HP and 850 Nm of torque.
In addition, this year Audi might introduce another “charged” crossover Audi RS Q3 Sportback. Public premiere could take place in September at the Frankfurt motor show. According to preliminary information, the crossover will be equipped with engine from the RS3 Sportback, namely a 2.5-liter unit rated at 400 HP the Engine will operate in conjunction with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system quattro. Completely disguised the car’s bright green color Lime Green that comes out in the wheel arches, has brought on road tests.