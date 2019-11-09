Audi will release more than 9 models of electric cars in China by 2021
The production e-tron will be launched next year in China.
Audi will release more than nine electrified models in China by 2021 under the plan for the Volkswagen Group to accelerate the implementation of electrified vehicles in the country. The first electric car Audi, crossover e-tron is imported, said a spokesman for Audi in the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai this week.
Local production e-tron will start next year at the Changchun plant of FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture of China FAW Group Corp. and VW Group. Audi sells in China two hybrid locally made variant of an elongated sedan A6 and the imported version of the Q7 SUV.
Until the end of the year, the German luxury brand plans to import three additional hybrid product with interchangeable modules — versions of the Q5 crossover and sedan, A7 Sportback and A8. Audi said that the number of electrified models to its local line by 2021 will exceed 9 without providing additional information about these models.
By 2025 all the products it sells in China, will be electrified, added the company. Audi was the biggest luxury brand in China until 2018. For the first nine months of 2019 sales of Audi rose 1.7 percent to 491 040 units.