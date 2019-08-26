Auditions for “Top model in Ukrainian,” the girls promise to lose weight and even grow — Alla…
Four months lasted shooting model reality TV “New channel” “Top model po-Ukrainski”. His final was held in Kiev, in the presence of the judges and all the participants of the project. The winner is called the inspirer and presenter of the reality, Ukrainian top model Alla Kostromicheva, shining on the runway collections from fashion houses and “Dolce and Gabbana”, “Dior”, “Yves Saint Laurent”, “Valentino”. In addition to the cash prize (100 thousand hryvnias), the winner will have the opportunity to go to new York and work in a modeling Agency, said Kostromicheva. The name of this lucky women viewers will learn on the eve of the New year, and the project will start in the air on August 30.
The producers calculated that the shooting of the eighteen episodes of the project took 114 days. To the casting of the new season have filed more than a thousand of them. However, the “bride” to hit only 300. Of them participating in reality were 15 beauties who fought for the title of the new Ukrainian top model.
Each season, the project team finds new and unusual places to shoot. This year the participants were tested in Small building of the Metropolitan Opera, near the Kiev sea in the most spectacular places of Turkey — Cappadocia, Pamukkale and Istanbul. Specially for the filming of the season’s main costume designer Lyudmila Burlaka came up with a few dozen collections! In them the participants starred in photo shoots and walked the runway. Author luxurious outfit cost 100 thousand hryvnias, in which the host of the show appeared on the telekasting, became Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov.
Immediately after the shooting in Ukraine Alla Kostromicheva together with her husband Jason and three-year-old son Salvatore had gone on holiday to Italy. The last few years, Alla lives with his family in new York. In Kiev during the filming of “Top model in Ukrainian” comes along with his son.
“On the set of models depicted and alien, and a ballerina”
Alla, say, the current season of the reality special.
— I think the way it is. This time we touched on delicate matters — inspiration and finding muses. Among the girls who came to the casting, chose one that is able by example to inspire, to lead, to motivate. In today’s world it’s easier to do through social networks. I really want to believe that some of our participants will cope with this mission and guide its users in the right direction.
— Difficult was the casting?
— I confess that for me it is always a difficult process. You have a few minutes to review the participant may see her as a future winner of the project. In such a short time is difficult to discern in the person’s charisma or sense of humor. But it is really to assess how he can take himself in hand, to beat stress, fear of judges and to show their best side. Appearance, of course, also appreciate. Where the same without her! But sometimes you have to rely on intuition. Cool when it works and girls are revealed.
— What was the most difficult this season?
— I think, for the participants were the most difficult to switch. They had to go through difficult and diverse tests. On the set they portrayed and alien, and a ballerina. When you are not a professional and just learning, this transformation is not easy. Besides, the shooting schedule was quite intense. But most of all got to us, the experts, and not girls, and the team of the project “New channel”. The producers did, slept for a couple of hours a day, and then not lay at all.
Experts reality “Top model in Ukrainian” I talked to 300 girls to choose top 15
— We know that you are always very emotional experience for each participant.
Very hard it was for me to say goodbye to some girls. But there was another side to my excitement: I was faced with the ignorance of the participants of the basic things. Many come to us completely unprepared. Strange to me when a grown man does not know what a pin-up girl (the picture of the model, which becomes iconic in pop culture. — AVT.), or who is Dita von Teese. And girls don’t know. And watch them anywhere — phone, we select at the start of the project. When participants can find inspiration for their work, because I just don’t know what it is, it’s sad.
So I want to give advice to girls who come to our castings in the following seasons: learn the theory! Read about the designers and the photographers, their music, meet well-known portfolio models. Actually modeling is not just a pretty picture.
“Trembling at the podium participants rarely pass on”
— At what stage you have a favorite?
— After the first week. Revealing the secret — in the end she failed.
— But why? What prevented her to do that?
— Sometimes participants fade away. Sometimes, people too quickly takes off and gives all of himself to the process that leads. You get used to it that it works well, and to surprise you all the more difficult. Then this rapid growth comes to an end — and all the party burns out. He has no strength left, he can’t improvise. Our project did not win the sprinters and marathon runners. Those who show a stable development during the period of the filming.
— As in sports.
— Exactly. One of the main mistakes girls who come to the project, is that they think they know what we need. They think now they will cry in front of the judges, laugh on camera during the interview, then arrange a fight backstage and it’s all in the bag, they absolutely will move on.
In fact, such manipulations are clearly visible. Many go to the project for the sake of popularity. But success does not appear when you’re trying to be good for everyone. People can sense insincerity. Practice shows that the longest stay sincere girl. They are honestly worried about their mistakes, try to correct them. This attitude leaves no one indifferent.
Another common mistake — promises. If you knew how many hundreds (hell, thousands) of people came to our auditions and promised I’d lose weight, read about fashion, even grow a couple of inches before the filming! But the fact is that all this must be done before casting, not after it. Very much spoil the impression of fear. Trembling on the podium participants rarely pass on. We just can’t catch on anything in man, who carefully closed.
“I’m not so meticulous about the choice of jewelry as to the choice of lunch or dinner”
— You would participate in the project “Top model in Ukrainian”?
Yes. And not even hesitate. I sincerely believe that our project is the best place to start in modeling.
“Our project did not win the sprinters and marathon runners,” says Alla Kostromicheva
— The model can not follow their diet. As you observe the mode in this busy schedule of filming?
— I have a fairy helper named Andrew who brings me food. And there I have time in the pauses.
— What gives you energy?
— Food. I admit, I have a serious relationship with food. The choice of what you eat, consciously fit, spend time on the selection of products. Honestly, I’m not so meticulous about the choice of jewelry as to the choice of lunch or dinner.
— How much time to devote to the sport? Often I train?
In shooting period this happens quite spontaneously. Can, waking up to practice yoga. Can go to “camp models” and workout with the girls. How balanced and regular my exercise, depends on many factors.
— Who were your kid Salvatore during filming?
— Mom and nanny. My faithful people.
— You have time to relax this summer?
— The shooting of “Top model po-Ukrainsky” last four months. This year, from 1 April to 23 July. During this period no rest. Unless we with experts and the project team made a little walk in between shots, when he was in Turkey. And here is the finale died down, the winner was determined, it is now possible on a holiday. It, by tradition, to be with family in Italy.
— What makes you happy?
The food, of course. Because, “if the evil Alla, Alla you need to feed” (laughs). But seriously, it’s probably a balance between family, art and work. I am by nature a workaholic. For me, a day on set is better than any other day. And if we then see a cool result (on TV or in a magazine), I’m in seventh heaven.
