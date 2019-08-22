AUGUST 24 VENUS AND MARS – THE BEGINNING OF A NEW CYCLE. HOW WILL IT CHANGE PERSONAL LIFE ZODIAC SIGNS?
At the time of connection of Venus and Mars unite two vital principle: “I Want love” (Venus) and “Do reach” (Mars). It is immediately clear that we will focus on our desires and what we are willing to do to implement them. Venus is related not only to personal life but also many other things. But in this article I will talk about the impact of the connection Venus-Mars exactly on personal relationships.
Connection in Virgo will emphasize the importance of details and will point to the fact that we are ready to work on the relationship. We will be important to bring them to perfection, so that nothing spilled out of picture perfect. Of course, to achieve excellence in all aspects of the relationship, we can not, no matter how hard. But this is not necessary. Each Zodiac sign will be the components of your personal life that will be most important to improve.
ARIES
You will become important to you in a couple cared about each other. You will be working on that in a couple there were commitments to each other, undertake minor repairs, cooking, cleaning, health care partner and will expect the same from a partner.
TAURUS
You will be working on those. So together it was more romance and a joint adventure. You will be an important joint trips, cultural programs, little surprises to each other, shared Hobbies, beautiful a romantic date.
GEMINI
You twist the family nest. In the next 2 years you will intensively introduce the partner to the family, to walk with him on family holidays, will come, start a family, will acquire family tradition, to establish a home, purchase property. CANCER You will want to partner occupied more space in your daily life – go with you to visit on walks, could run to the store, the post office, in the case of what to call your relatives know what things is your everyday life.
LEO
You want to improve with your partner your financial situation will ensure that he gave you many gifts helped to make, was a family budget, or at least off of your neck.
VIRGIN
You will be important to become a person you can love. You will improve your appearance and a lot of work to create your image. In parallel, will you bring a partner, so he did not forget to make a compliment.
LIBRA
You have 2 years to develop a secret romance. In existing relations you’ll build your own with a partner of the world into two, gradually fenced off from the surrounding and less letting them into their private lives.
SCORPIO
You will rapidly familiarize the partner with their friends. You will be important that the partner was not only a loved one, but other-minded. Possible joint participation in social activities.
SAGITTARIUS
You will be important to show his personal life to society, to give it a secular character. A wedding, a public celebration of anniversaries, visiting social events a couple – here it’s all about you in the next 2 years.
CAPRICORN
You will be important to develop moral and ethical principles of your relationship. For example, you can get married or stay permanently abroad, either spiritual realization or self-educated.
AQUARIUS
You will be important to build up a family budget. You will give importance to even small things. And you have to change the views on virginity, sex, birth of children, and this, of course, will change a lot in your personal life. PISCES You will be important to give and receive love. You will learn to understand what your partner needs in a relationship and how you become happy. If you are married, with a high probability in these 2 years you will have a wedding.