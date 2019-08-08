August 9-19: time of the great white band for Zodiac signs
We all want to come a white stripe, and all problems vanished. So life returned to normal and became brings only good.
Very soon will be so, because astrologers have made predictions for the near future, and they are very optimistic.
Really, the time of worries and problems go away as summer goes: quietly, slowly, almost imperceptibly, blurring their traces waves of the sea.
The lives of many in this period begin to gain quite other directions will be a much better, more beautiful, happier.
Someone fate will give a romantic journey, and it will turn into a real life fairy tale.
Someone will get an amazing offer and will be replaced by boring work in a beautiful method a lot of income with small effort.
The time from 9 to 19 August can be called decisive for many, but only some will be able with confidence to call it a white stripe.
Because their lives will change dramatically all at once, and have nothing more to mourn, nothing to regret.
All the bad things like blow away the wind, and life is literally a belated rush and is a long-awaited happiness.
Most are lucky to Scales because they will enter a new period of his life, in a beautiful, harmonious period.
Others else to treat you to approve all your actions and deeds, to help friendly advice.
Resentment will remain in the past, and in their place will rise a big and bright feeling love, tenderness, kindness.
The specified period will be for you a great chance to change life for the better, and you will use it.
Nevertheless great the chance will go from 9 to 19 August and the Scorpions, they really know what they want.
And just then, the dearest wish of which you dream day and night, will come true and will bring great joy.
During this period you will have in abundance and love, and friendship, and attention, and money and assistance.
In General, you will have everything you had previously only dreamed of, it’s time to build new castles in the air!
A huge white band of fate will lay its wing, and will bring them mind blowing pleasure.
Your street will turn over no truck with gingerbread, and the whole train with happy cars, and each car will bring happiness.
This means that all aspects of your life will establish your move, and when everything will fall into place, there will be a great change.
White stripe long be near you as much as you will be able to keep his optimism and belief in the good!