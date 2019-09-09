August was a good month for employment, but only if it is about part-time work (PHOTO)

Loading...

Last month, the canadian economy saw a surge in jobs in the 81,100 net new positions, most of which were jobs – part-time employment in the services sector and for young people.

Statistics Canada said on Friday that even with this growth, in August the unemployment rate remained at 5.7 percent as more people looked for work. The unemployment rate remained near 40-year low.

The total monthly increase is the largest since then, Canada has added 106,500 jobs in April ― and it occurred with the slowdown in wage growth.

Average hourly wage growth, yoy, for all employees amounted to 3.1% last month, compared with 4.5% in July, which was the most impressive figure since January 2009.

Economists had expected adding 15,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent, according to financial markets firms Refinitiv.

In comparison with the previous year in Canada was created 471,300 jobs, most of which were full time, which is 2.5% more than the year before. The number of hours worked in annual terms increased by 1.2%.

New jobs in August included an increase of 94,300 jobs in the private sector and the inflow of 73,300 new positions in services industries, said in a recent review of the Agency. Job creation in services was concentrated in areas such as Finance, insurance, real estate, retail trade and education.

The report States that 57,200 new jobs were part-time and 42,000 positions occupied by young workers aged 15 to 24 years, almost all of whom were women. The number of summer students who planned to return to school after working in the period from may to August, increased by 5% compared to 2018.

By provinces, the largest employment growth was observed in Ontario and Quebec, while Manitoba, Saskatchewan and new Brunswick have observed a smaller increase.