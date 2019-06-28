Australian cats consume over a billion animals a year
Cats living in Australia, has become a huge threat to the local ecosystem.
Scientists estimate that in the year these predators consume 1.14 billion mammals, according to
It is known that cats are not indigenous inhabitants of the continent – they accidentally brought sailors around the end of the XVIII century.
But new conditions apparently liked animals, and they began to actively proliferate.
By 1820 they had occupied all the South-East coast and went to Sydney.
According to the researchers, now live in Australia 3.9 million domestic and from two to six million feral cats that are accustomed in almost all regions.
Wild cats each year, destroy the order of 815 million mammals. 459 million of them (56%) – representatives of the local species, including endangered species. In the diet of predators include rodents, possums, marsupial jerboa, rat, Bandicoot, etc.
On average, one cat in the 12 months able to destroy the 393 animals. Domestic cats kill 180 million animals a year, the homeless – about 149 million.
The problem has reached such proportions that the Australian government decided on severe measures. So, recently it became known that the predators declared a real war.
Environmental organizations offer a more gentle options: for example, the construction of “anticachexia” fences that would protect the vulnerable prey.
Recently, scientists decided to “teach” the local marsupials to be afraid of cats, and the experiment was a success.