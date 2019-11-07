Australian farmer on the joys of swimming in the pool
A long drought was replaced by abundant rains, to the delight of the farmers.
In Australia, the farmers went crazy with joy – in the southern States finally ended the drought, and the rains came.
Enjoying the rains, one of the farmers began to swim in a pool, even with your clothes on. Another resident came out in the rain in a t-shirt, and another brave man was running in the rain in underwear, not hiding my emotions – said the news is “Today” on TV channel “Ukraine”